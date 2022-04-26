STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old friends are the best: Sidhu after meeting Prashant Kishor 

Earlier in the day, Kishor declined the Congress offer to join it and be a part of its Empowered Action Group for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(L-R) Navjot Singh Sidhu and Prashant Kishor.

(L-R) Navjot Singh Sidhu and Prashant Kishor. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined the Congress offer to join the party, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met him on Tuesday and shared a picture with him saying "old friends are the best".

"Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK - Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!" Sidhu said on Twitter, sharing his picture with Kishor.

Earlier in the day, Kishor declined the Congress offer to join it and be a part of its Empowered Action Group for 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying more than him the Congress party needs "leadership and collective will" to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.

The poll strategist has been engaged with the Congress for bringing such changes and evolving the party's strategy for upcoming elections and had made a detailed presentation on his plan to top party leaders.

