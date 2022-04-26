Railway cancels 22 more trains serving Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel's plea go “unheeded”

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress-ruled Bhupesh government is peeved of getting ignored as the Indian Railways not just “turned a blind eye” to the state’s plea to resume 10 special passenger trains but instead went ahead cancelling 22 more trains that either originate or pass through Chhattisgarh state.

Early this month the Railways decided to suspend the operation of 10 special passenger trains affecting the commuters of Chhattisgarh following which the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his strong displeasure.

The Congress leaders said that it was on the eve of Navratri festival the 10 trains were suspended leading to huge problems faced by the devotees during the festive season. “It exposed BJP’s ideology that claims to promote values of Hindu religion. Now surprisingly again 22 trains were cancelled. Centre is insensitive to the ordeal faced by the worshippers, students, commuters who travel mostly by train daily”, averred RP Singh Congress spokesperson.

On the CM’s direction then additional chief secretary (ACS) Subrat Sahoo on April 5 wrote to the chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board seeking resumption of these trains narrating the problems faced by the commuters.

However, the Board instead of heeding to the request had further cancelled another 22 passenger trains including around a dozen long-distance mails and express. Six out of 22 originate from Chhattisgarh state. Sahoo again shot a letter to the Board to cancel the order issued by the principal chief operations manager (SECR) saying that the “state’s request was being ignored”.

“Such decisions are absolutely anti-people”, said CM Baghel.

“We got the order from the Railway Board. Another twenty-two passenger trains have been cancelled from April 24 for a month. No reason specified by the Board”, Saket Ranjan, chief public relations officer, SECR zone, told this newspaper.

The ruling Congress are exasperated citing two reasons: the Railways apparently ignored the plea of the Chhattisgarh government and none of the nine BJP Lok Sabha MPs (out 11 LS members in the state) raised the concern before the Centre.

The state BJP leaders though admitted the cancellation of trains will lead to problems for the people. “Trains shouldn't have been cancelled during the marriage season and summer vacation”, said Sunil Soni, Raipur BJP MP.

“The party leaders intend to discuss the issue with the railway minister. When it comes to people's welfare or public interest, it’s the priority that matters for us more than the party. We will take up the issue”, stated Dharamlal Kaushik, Chhattisgarh's leader of opposition.

“A major chunk of the passengers in the state belong to the middle and lower class, who reach their destination every day while travelling by the cancelled trains”, stated the letter written by ACS asking the Board to immediately restart the operation of trains.