STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several Congress leaders from Assam to join TMC on April 27: Mukul Sangma

"A few among them are important grassroots-level leaders. A programme has been organised for their induction," the former Meghalaya chief minister said.

Published: 26th April 2022 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

TMC BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 NEW DELHI: Days after former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party leader Mukul Sangma has announced that several Congress leaders from the northeastern state will join the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Among those who will join the TMC are some important grassroots-level leaders, Sangma told PTI.

"Some Congress leaders will be formally inducted in Guwahati on Wednesday. A few among those are important grassroots-level leaders. A programme has been organised for their induction," the former Meghalaya chief minister said.

The induction ceremony will take place at Guwahati's Rukmininagar Bihu Field at 10:30 am.

Besides Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra will be among the TMC leaders present at the joining event.

The announcement was made by Sangma while rubbishing the "rumour" that "TMC MLAs in Meghalaya are set to join the National People's party (NPP)".

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote, "Slowly but steadily INC leaders from all rank and file in Meghalaya and NE states will be leaving d grand old party - some INC leaders will formally join AITC on 27/4/22 (sic)."

The development comes after Bora joined the TMC on April 17.

Bora has been appointed as the party's Assam unit president.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Assam TMC Assam Congress
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp