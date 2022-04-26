TRS plenary resolutions will reflect party's views on national political scene: Rama Rao

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The resolutions to be passed at the ruling TRS' Foundation Day on Wednesday will reflect the common people's aspirations and convey the party's stance on the national political scene while issues bothering the common man including unemployment will figure during the day-long deliberations, a senior party leader said here.

TRS Working President and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday that the resolutions to be passed would reflect the aspirations of common people in the country.

Rama Rao, who inspected the arrangements for the Foundation Day celebrations, said the resolutions to be passed at the event have been prepared in such a way that they reflect the aspirations of the poor, lower middle class and middle class people.

"We will introduce and pass 11 resolutions in the plenary. We will say in what direction the Centre or the country's political system is moving. We will also clearly express our stance," he told reporters.

Price rise, inflation and unemployment would also figure in the discussions during the event.

The welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana for various sections of society, including poor, women, youth and farmers would be discussed extensively at the event, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

"We will prepare strategies for fulfilling the aspiration of our activists that KCR (TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) should score a hattrick and take over the reins of power in Telangana for the third time," he said, apparently referring to the 2023 general elections.

The party is eyeing a third term in a row, after first sailing to power in the 2014 polls, soon after the birth of the southern state which was bifurcated from the then unified Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting assumes significance with CM Rao making a swift move to play a key role in the national politics and forge an anti-BJP bloc before the 2024 general elections.

The party has roped in the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), once headed by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, to help it in the coming polls.

I-PAC had earlier engaged with the AAP, TMC, YSR Congress and DMK among others.