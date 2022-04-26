STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine conflict will impact Indo-Pacific: EU chief

Says response to the war will decide the future of global system and economy

Published: 26th April 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A stand for candles stands inside a damaged church in Lukashivka, northern Ukraine, on Friday, April 22, 2022.(Photo | AP)

A stand for candles stands inside a damaged church in Lukashivka, northern Ukraine, on Friday, April 22, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  What happens in Ukraine will have an impact on the Indo-Pacific region, said EU Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen while addressing the seventh Raisina Dialogue here on Monday. “Countries battered by the pandemic now must deal with rising prices for grain, energy and fertilisers as a result of it. Our response to Russia’s war will decide the future of our global system and economy,” Leyen added.

PM Narendra Modi with president of the
European Commission Ursula von der
Leyen in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

She went on to add that Europe will make sure that Russia’s ‘unprovoked and unjustified” aggression against Ukraine will be a “strategic failure”. In her address in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visiting leader wondered about the “new international relations” that both China and Russia have called for after announcing their “no-limits” friendship.

She, however, said the European Union would encourage Beijing to play its part in a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific. “We want a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It must be free, open, interconnected, prosperous, with a rules-based security architecture that serves all interests,” Leyen said at the inaugural session of the Dialogue jointly hosted by MEA and Observer Research Foundation.

Earlier, Leyen met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they established the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). The TTC is a first for India but second for the EU as it has already established one with the US.

“Delighted to hold talks with the President of EU Commission. We reviewed the full range of India EU ties including economic and cultural linkages,” said PM Modi. Modi and Leyen also discussed the strong co-operation on climate change between the two sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp