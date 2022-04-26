STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WATCH | Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani does 'Pushpa' move while leaving Assam court

In the video which had gone viral on social media, one would see Jignesh Mevani, who was in a police van surrounded by cops, stroking his beard in 'Pushpa' style.

Published: 26th April 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (L) and Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (L) and Tollywood actor Allu Arjun (Photo | PTI and Twitter)

By Online Desk

A video of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, which was shot outside the Assam court, has surfaced on the internet.

In the video which had gone viral on social media, one could see Jignesh Mevani, who was in a police jeep surrounded by cops, stroking his beard in 'Pushpa' style.

The Independent MLA had recreated the scene from the recent Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa', which had turned out to be a blockbuster across the country.

Jignesh Mevani was rearrested by Assam Police on Monday for allegedly assaulting officials after a court here granted him bail in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Mevani, an MLA supported by the Congress, was booked under IPC Sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others, police said.

Earlier in the day, a Kokrajhar court granted him bail in connection with a case related to his tweet against Modi.

The Gujarat legislator was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was registered against him in Kokrajhar.

He was brought here two days later.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Assam Pushpa Jignesh Mevani Arrest
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp