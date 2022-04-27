BJP ponders minority outreach initiative in all states before Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is preparing a mega outreach plan for minority communities. The party has prefaced its plan for such an initiative on the belief that it gained substantial votes from Muslims in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The party’s central leadership, however, is yet to approve of such an initiative.

Party sources said the minority outreach would include booth-level programmes in various constituencies across the country. “We will prove we are not anti-minorities. We are a sincere minority-caring party,” said a leader associated with the initiative. He said the plan is a part of a blueprint for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Party workers and leaders will visit all booths identified from minority-dominated areas. They will interact with minority community voters to know their grievances,” said a senior leader. A four-member team is working on the modalities of the outreach initiative so that both majority and minority areas are covered ahead of the 2024 general election.

“The initiative will be launched immediately after the final draft of the party report is ready. Party chief JP Nadda may launch the initiative in the next few months, most probably from the poll-bound states,” said a party source.

BJP has identified more than 74,000 booths out of around 10.50 lakh across the country. Among the identified booths, around 2,500 booths are in the minority-dominated areas. “The focus will be to identify the reasons why the party failed to get votes from certain sections in the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections across the states,” said a source.

BJP has identified around 90 Lok Sabha constituencies where it has not performed well in the previous polls. “So, it is natural for us to know where the fault lines are. We want a genuine ‘sab ka saath, sabka vikas’ as we aspire to get all-community votes,” said the party source. At a meeting held on Monday, it was decided to send a team to states to discuss the plan with local leaders.