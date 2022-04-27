STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre demands SC for control over Delhi, says 'it is the face of the nation'

The Solicitor General referred to the Balakrishnan Committee report that had said that the national capital cannot have a situation where it is run by different political parties.

Published: 27th April 2022 10:52 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Wednesday argued its control over Delhi owing to its status as a national capital and the face of the nation. The top court is hearing a reference from a division bench order in February 2019 when the top court had given a split verdict. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is hearing the case. The legal dispute between the Union government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government relates to the control over the administrative services in Delhi.

“It is one thing to administer Puducherry or Lakshadweep but it is a different thing to manage the national capital. Delhi is the face of the nation. The world views India through Delhi. All the capitals are managed like that,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued for the Centre.

The Solicitor General also submitted that the matter pertaining to a legal dispute should be referred to a Constitution Bench for a holistic interpretation of the legal issues involved.

Mehta referred to the Balakrishnan Committee report that had said that the national capital cannot have a situation where it is run by different political parties and such issues could cause ‘conflict with the national interest.’

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing on behalf of the Delhi Government opposed the Solicitor General’s submissions, terming it delaying tactics.

The top court will be resuming hearing the arguments on Thursday.

