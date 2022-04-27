Centre orders restoration of historic 1000-year-old Anang Tal lake in Delhi's Mehrauli

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said that he would ask the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to restore Anang Tal, a historic mini lake in Mehrauli, created by Tomar King Anang Pal.

Following his visit to the site, Meghwal asked officials to expedite the work so that it could be declared a national monument.

The minister was accompanied by the chairman of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) Tarun Vijay, Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Arvin Manjul and other senior officers of the DDA and other government agencies.

Meghwal was surprised to see the dilapidated condition of the millennium old Anang Tal which signifies the beginning of Delhi, said a statement issued by the culture ministry.

“Anang Tal has a strong Rajasthan connection as Maharaja Anang Pal is known as nana (maternal grandfather) of Prithviraj Chauhan whose fort Rai Pithora is on the list of the ASI. These monuments have turned into a garbage dump today. NMA has been trying for the last two years to bring back the glory of pre-Islamic monuments destroyed by foreign invaders,” read the statement.

Vijay thanked the minister for quick action on Anang Tal.

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, the NMA organised a heritage walk around Anang Tal, which was led by known archaeologist BR Mani, who has also served as additional director general (ADG) of ASI.

Mani led excavations at the site between 1993 to 1995 under the ASI. There is still some water left in Anang Tal but gradually the mini lake has shrunk over time. During the walk, Mani suggested that until the water body is declared a protected monument, it will not survive.