Centre to look into Judicial Vista proposal, apex court told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the lack of proper infrastructure to cater to the growing need of the judiciary in the national capital can be looked into in consultation with the court registry. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the matter is not being considered as an adversarial litigation. The next date of hearing is July 20.

On Monday, the court had asked the Centre to explain its stand on a plea by a lawyer seeking direction to prepare the layout and execute the construction of a ‘Judicial Vista’ on the piece of land adjoining the present premises of the Supreme Court.

The court highlighted how the corridors are always overcrowded and there is a need to address the issue. “It is horrible. Something has to be done by the Centre,” Justice Vineet Saran said. The bench said that the court needs proper infrastructure to carry out its judicial functions. “Judicial Vista in a planned way is a logical and correct thing.”

Petitioner Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad said the plea has been filed in the interest of infrastructural independence of the judiciary across the country by establishing an independent central authority under the Chief Justice of India.