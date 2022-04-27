STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi for high excise duty, demands roll back

The Congress hit back at PM Narendra Modi after he attacked the opposition-ruled states for not reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he attacked the opposition-ruled states for not reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, saying the excise duty during UPA government was much lower than what it is under the Modi regime and asked the PM to roll back the hike.

"Modiji, no criticism, no distractions, no Jumlas! Excise Duty during Congress Government - Petrol - Rs 9.48/litre and Diesel - Rs 3.56/litre. Modi Government - Petrol - Rs 27.90/litre and Diesel - Rs 21.80/litre. Please roll back the excise hike of Rs 18.42 in Petrol and Rs 18.24 per litre in Diesel," Surjewala said on Twitter.

Coming down hard on the Opposition-ruled states, Modi on Wednesday said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Centre last November.

He said the states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the cut to them.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emergent COVID-19 situation in the country, Modi said he wanted to flag the challenges being faced by the people due to the war.

"The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi congress Petrol price hike petrol price Diesel price hike diesel price
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp