STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on adoption of the holistic and integrated healthcare system

Observing that the issue raised by the petitioner was a policy issue, the court said it would ask the government to treat the plea as a representation.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre's stand on the adoption of an "Indian holistic integrated" approach in the area of medical education and practice instead of the "colonial segregated way" of having different streams of allopathy, ayurveda, yoga, and homeopathy, etc.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked the central government to examine the prayers made in this regard by petitioner and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in his public interest litigation and file its response within eight weeks.

Observing that the issue raised by the petitioner was a policy issue, the court said it would ask the government to treat the plea as a representation.

The petitioner told the court the issue was not that of policy but the Constitution of India.

The petitioner has claimed in the petition that the adoption of a holistic approach in the medical field, which would be a combination of modern and traditional medicine at the level of education, training, practice, and policies and regulations, would secure the right to health guaranteed under Articles 21, 39(e), 41, 43, 47, 48(a), 51A of the Constitution and improve the country's doctor to population ratio as well as the healthcare sector.

"We have an alternative force of medical professionals who have always been neglected by the Government and are capable of providing a supporting hand to uplift our health care status. There are 7.88 lakh Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy (AUH) doctors. Assuming 80% availability, it is estimated that 6.30 lakh AUH doctors may be available for service and considered together with allopathic doctors, it gives a doctor population ratio of around 1:1000," the petition has stated.

The petitioner has informed that an integrated health system is present in several countries including China, Japan, Korea, and Germany, and claimed that "coordination of all medical systems" would benefit the patients.

It is stated that modern medicine practitioners have remained confined to their niche which has restricted their practice and cannot benefit the diseased individuals by using other therapeutic regimens.

The petitioner has further emphasised the negative impact of the "expanded pharmaceutical industry" and said that "so-called revolutionary medical innovations have in long-run proven to be dangerous causing severe and long-term side-effects but Centre is not introducing Holistic Integrated Healthcare System".

"An Integrated Health System is the only solution to achieve sustainable health goal of India. Commonly preferred allopathic medicine is chiefly comprised of approximately 40% plant-derived components (USDA Forest Service 2021). If allopathic medicine is originally made of constituents of AYUSH then why not, we can accept them directly as part of our regular medicinal support system," said the petition.

The matter would be heard next on September 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi Delhi HC
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp