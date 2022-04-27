Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

No casualties were reported in the gunbattle so far, the official said.