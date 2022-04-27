STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat government exempts lecturers from clearing computer concept course and Hindi/Gujarati language exams for promotion

CCC+ is a certificate-level course meant to impart basic level computer literacy to the government workforce.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Lecturers and professors of state-run and grant-in-aid colleges and universities in Gujarat will no longer be required to clear CCC+ (Course on Computer Concepts) and the exams in Gujarati or Hindi language to get the promotion, the state government said on Wednesday.

This decision will benefit nearly 3,500 college and university teachers, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in Gandhinagar.

CCC+ is a certificate-level course meant to impart basic level computer literacy to the government workforce.

In February 2019, the Gujarat government issued a Government Resolution (GR) stating that lecturers and professors will have to clear CCC+ as well as Hindi or Gujarati language exams for promotion and higher pay as per the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) under the 7th Pay Commission pay scales applicable in the state.

Now, the state government has decided to remove that condition from the GR and restart the process of granting promotion, said Vaghani, adding that several lecturers and professors were awaiting promotion for the last six years.

The decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in view of representations made by various unions of college and university teachers, said Vaghani.

However, the exemption applies to only those who are eligible to get a promotion under CAS on or before December 2022.

Those getting eligible for promotion under CAS after January 1, 2023, will be required to pass the said exams, the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Government Gujarat Gujarati Language Exams Hindi Language Exams
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp