Gujarat government exempts lecturers from clearing computer concept course and Hindi/Gujarati language exams for promotion

AHMEDABAD: Lecturers and professors of state-run and grant-in-aid colleges and universities in Gujarat will no longer be required to clear CCC+ (Course on Computer Concepts) and the exams in Gujarati or Hindi language to get the promotion, the state government said on Wednesday.

This decision will benefit nearly 3,500 college and university teachers, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in Gandhinagar.

CCC+ is a certificate-level course meant to impart basic level computer literacy to the government workforce.

In February 2019, the Gujarat government issued a Government Resolution (GR) stating that lecturers and professors will have to clear CCC+ as well as Hindi or Gujarati language exams for promotion and higher pay as per the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) under the 7th Pay Commission pay scales applicable in the state.

Now, the state government has decided to remove that condition from the GR and restart the process of granting promotion, said Vaghani, adding that several lecturers and professors were awaiting promotion for the last six years.

The decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in view of representations made by various unions of college and university teachers, said Vaghani.

However, the exemption applies to only those who are eligible to get a promotion under CAS on or before December 2022.

Those getting eligible for promotion under CAS after January 1, 2023, will be required to pass the said exams, the minister added.