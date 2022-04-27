STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infant slips off nurse's hands, dies in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on April 19 but came to light only late on Tuesday when some media persons came to know about it.

Published: 27th April 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In a freak accident, a new-born baby boy died after he slipped off the hands of a staff nurse and hit the floor at a private hospital in Malhaur locality of Chinhat in Lucknow.

The post-mortem report has confirmed head injury as the cause of death.

Police have registered a case against the nurse and the hospital staff.

The incident took place on April 19 but came to light only late on Tuesday when some media persons came to know about it.

Investigating officer, Abhishek Pandey, said on Wednesday that the post-mortem examination of the baby was done on the day of the incident on the recommendation of the hospital.

"The post-mortem report that came on April 20 revealed that the death was cause due to a head injury," he added.

ADCP, east zone, Qasim Abidi said a case of death by negligence, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt was lodged on April 24 against a nurse and other staff members of the hospital.

However, no action has yet been taken against the hospital or its staff.

The case was lodged after Jeevan Rajput, the father of the deceased baby, made a formal complaint at the Chinhat police station. Rajput said that his wife Poonam was in a state of trauma after the incident and was under treatment.

Rajput said he took his wife to the hospital on April 19 when she started having labour pains and delivered at night. "I was told the baby was stillborn. However, when I spoke to my wife, she said that the delivery was normal and she saw the baby alive. She told me that she saw a nurse taking the baby in her hands without any towel, when he slipped through her hand. My wife panicked and started screaming. The nurse and other staff members reacted by pressing her mouth and threatened her to keep her mouth shut," alleged Rajput.

However, the hospital rejected the allegations and said that no such incident had taken place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Accident
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp