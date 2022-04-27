STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive fire at garbage mound Gurugram’s Manesar, 1 dead

A massive fire at a garbage mound in Gurugram’s Manesar Sector 6 area gutted around a thousand shanties, killing a woman who was burnt alive and injuring three others. 

Published: 27th April 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows from a fire at a garbage mound in Gurugram’s Manesar on Monday night | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A massive fire at a garbage mound in Gurugram’s Manesar Sector 6 area gutted around a thousand shanties, killing a woman who was burnt alive and injuring three others. In the fire, more than thousand adjoining shanties, more than a dozen vehicles including two-wheelers, tractors and canters were burnt into ashes.

The blaze took place in an uninhabited vacant plot where rag-pickers and small-time scrap dealers were living. Initially, it was small fire which later turned out to be major blaze due to a heavy storm.Officials said about 35 fire tenders from Palwal, Rewari, Nuh, Jhajjar, and Gurugram were rushed to the spot and it took about 10 hours of hard work by 250 fire fighters to douse the fire. 

The fire department officials said that a family after finished cooking left the stove burning. Due to a heavy storm, the fire reached a junk which led to a massive blaze. Earlier, Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director of the Gurugram fire department said that two including a woman die, but later the death toll was revised.

