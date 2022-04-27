NDMA fixes time limit to file claims for compensation for COVID-19 deaths

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said the time limit for filing claims for compensation for deaths that occurred prior to March 20 due to COVID-19 will be two months, while for future deaths, it will be three months.

The NDMA announced this in the wake of a Supreme Court order issued on March 24 to this effect.

Sixty days will be the outer time limit to file claims for compensation if the death occurred due to the viral disease prior to March 20, 2022.

For future deaths, 90 days' time shall be provided from the date of death to file the claim for compensation, the NDMA said in a public notice.

The earlier order to process the claims and make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of the claim shall continue to be enforced.

In case of extreme hardship where a claimant could not make the application within the time prescribed, it will be open for him to approach the Grievance Redressal Committee and make the claim through it and it will be considered on a case-to-case basis.

The NDMA said if it is found by the committee that a particular claimant could not make the claim within the stipulated time for reasons beyond his control, the case may be considered on merits.

In a bid to minimise the risk of fake claims, a random scrutiny of five per cent of the claim applications shall be made at the first instance.

If it is found that anyone has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the person will be liable to be punished accordingly, the NDMA said.