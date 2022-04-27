STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NDMA fixes time limit to file claims for compensation for COVID-19 deaths

Sixty days will be the outer time limit to file claims for compensation if the death occurred due to the viral disease prior to March 20, 2022.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said the time limit for filing claims for compensation for deaths that occurred prior to March 20 due to COVID-19 will be two months, while for future deaths, it will be three months.

The NDMA announced this in the wake of a Supreme Court order issued on March 24 to this effect.

Sixty days will be the outer time limit to file claims for compensation if the death occurred due to the viral disease prior to March 20, 2022.

For future deaths, 90 days' time shall be provided from the date of death to file the claim for compensation, the NDMA said in a public notice.

The earlier order to process the claims and make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of the claim shall continue to be enforced.

In case of extreme hardship where a claimant could not make the application within the time prescribed, it will be open for him to approach the Grievance Redressal Committee and make the claim through it and it will be considered on a case-to-case basis.

The NDMA said if it is found by the committee that a particular claimant could not make the claim within the stipulated time for reasons beyond his control, the case may be considered on merits.

In a bid to minimise the risk of fake claims, a random scrutiny of five per cent of the claim applications shall be made at the first instance.

If it is found that anyone has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the person will be liable to be punished accordingly, the NDMA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMA COVID Coronavirus COVID Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID Latest Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp