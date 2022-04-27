Now, Haryana announces Yoga break for govt employees

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Following the Centre's footsteps, the Haryana government has issued an advisory to all its departments, boards, and corporation besides field offices to promote yoga by giving Yoga Break (Y-Break) for 15 to 20 minutes daily in workplaces to refresh and de-stress employees.

A letter written by Additional Secretary (Health), Haryana to all the administrative secretaries, heads of department, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, managing directors, and chief administrators of boards and corporations and registration of universities, says: "I have been directed to communicate with all the departments, boards and corporations to include the concept of Yoga Break (Y-Break) in working hours of government offices. The Y-Break Protocol is a Yoga protocol consisting of very few useful yoga practises devised to de-stress, re-fresh, and re-focus on work to increase the productivity of individuals at the workplace. The concept of Y-Break is relevant to working professionals all over the world. It has been carefully developed by eminent experts and is a well-tested protocol."

The letter further reads, "The module was launched in January 2020 on a pilot project basis in six major metro cities in coordination with different stake-holders. A total of fifteen day trial was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with six leading yoga institutes in the country wherein total 717 participants from different private and government bodies participated and the trial was a huge success. Y-Break was formally launched on September 1, 2021, in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in presence of five central ministers as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"Feedback on the protocol is very encouraging. With a view popularise it from a health angle, the mobile based version for easy access has been developed. Ministry of Ayush wishes to popularise it among health workers, officers, staff all over the country and draw their attention to its utility from heath and productivity angles. This intervention can lead to a widespread store. The Department of Personnel and Training of the Government of India has issued directions to all central government ministries and departments to popularise Y Break among their workforce. The ministry has written to state governments to implement Y-Break app in their offices. As per the directions of the ministry and Haryana government all departments, boards and corporations are directed to issue directions for implementation of Yoga Break practice in their offices through the Y-Break app devised to de-stress, refresh and boost healthy living to increase the productivity of individuals," states the letter.

Confirming this development, Saket Kumar, Director-General, Ayush Haryana said that an advisory has been issued to all the departments in this regard and at a few places, this project has already started.

An officer on condition of anonymity said that only those yoga exercises have been included in this break which can be completed in 15 to 20 minutes. A few are those exercises that can be done while sitting on a chair and a few in a standing position. Feedback has come that many employees are under stress thus they are prone to blood pressure and diabetes thus the government has issued the advisory that from the head of the department till the junior most employee will do yoga for some time daily.