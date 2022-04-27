STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Ghazipur admin attaches Rs 5.10 crore property of Mukhtar Ansari's relative

The action was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Gangsters Act under which Mukhtar Ansari has been booked.

Published: 27th April 2022

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIPUR: The Ghazipur district administration on Wednesday attached a piece of commercial land worth Rs 5.10 crore belonging to a relative of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, Ram Badan Singh said, "Mukhtar Ansari's relative had some illegal commercial land in Babedi area of the district which was attached on Wednesday. The relative is also a member of Ansari's gang."

The action was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Gangsters Act under which Ansari has been booked.

The land attached was purchased using income from illegal activities, Singh added.

According to the information shared by the home department, properties worth Rs 65 crore of Mukhtar Ansari have been attached so far in several districts across the state.

Meanwhile, properties worth Rs 109 crore belonging to the gangster-turned-politician have been bulldozed so far.

Ansari is currently lodged at Banda district jail.

