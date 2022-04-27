STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Youth, women want me to join politics: Gujarat Patidar leader Naresh Patel

A committee of SKT has already started a survey to find out what the community had to say about Naresh Patel's entry into politics.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel

Influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel, who heads Shree Khodaldham Temple Trust, on Wednesday claimed that though the older generation is against him joining politics, youth and women want him to take the route.

Patel's comments have come days after Ramesh Tilala, a senior trustee, had opined that he should not join politics and continue with social work through Shree Khodaldham Temple Trust in Kagvad village of Gujarat's Rajkot district.

"It is a fact that elderly people don't want me to join politics. Rameshbhai must be talking about their views. However, the younger generation and women strongly feel that I should take up politics," Patel told reporters in Rajkot.

Notably, a committee of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) has already started a survey to find out what the community had to say about Patel's entry into politics.

Tilalal had said that Patel will take a final decision based on the outcome of that survey.

"I will make an announcement soon about joining politics," said Patel when asked about his plans.

For some time now, there have been speculations that Patel will join the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

He even met poll strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi last Saturday.

Now, when Kishor himself has declined to join the Congress, there is still uncertainty about Patel's entry in the party.

"Prashant Kishor is my friend. I am confident that he will remain by my side whenever I take a decision to join politics," Patel said.

The SKT headed by Patel manages the affairs of Shree Khodaldham temple dedicated to goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of the Leuva Patel community, in Rajkot district.

The Patidars form about 11-12 per cent of the population in Gujarat and are an influential caste group whose votes can sway results in many constituencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Naresh Patel
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp