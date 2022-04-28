STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheating case: HC extends interim protection from arrest granted to Kirit Somaiya & his son

The state's counsel, Shirish Gupte, said while the Somaiyas had been cooperating with the police, the investigating officer in the case needed to "interrogate them at least for three more days."

Bombay HC

Bombay HC (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended till June 14 the interim protection from arrest granted to former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya in a case of alleged misappropriation of public funds collected for the restoration of decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had on April 13 granted interim protection from arrest to the BJP leader and the same relief to his son on April 20. The HC had at that time said in the event of their arrest, both the accused persons be released on a surety of Rs 50,000 each.

The court had also said the complaint registered in the case by an ex-Army person seemed vague and based solely on media reports. It had, however, directed Somaiya and his son to report to the Mumbai police for questioning on fixed dates.

On Thursday, the state's counsel, Shirish Gupte, said while the Somaiyas had been cooperating with the police, the investigating officer in the case needed to "interrogate them at least for three more days."

Somaiyas' counsel Ashok Mundargi said the duo would report to the police "whenever called (for questioning)."

Justice Prabhudessai recorded Mundargi's statement in her order and said the interim relief granted to both applicants will be extended till June 14, the next date of hearing in the case.

As per the complaint, Kirit Somaiya and some others had collected over Rs 57 crore for the restoration of the decommissioned naval aircarft carrier Vikrant.

However, instead of depositing the amount to the Maharashtra governor's secretary office, the BJP leader allegedly misappropriated the funds.

