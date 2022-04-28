STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court gives clean chit to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, family members in molestation case

As per the court's direction, police have asked the complainant to appear in court, said Circle Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Gautam.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A court here has given a clean chit to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four of his family members in a molestation case.

Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, judge of special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court, on Wednesday directed police to present the closure report and produce the complainant in the court. The court gave a clean chit to Nawazuddin, his brothers Minazuddin, Fayazuddin, Ayazuddin and his mother Mehrunissa.

According to the prosecution, Minazuddin had molested a minor family member in 2012, while the others had supported him. An FIR was registered at Mumbai's Versova police station and later shifted to Budhana police station here.

