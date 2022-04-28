STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi riot suspect arrested from Bengal after cops track location of his cellphone

Farid was hiding at his aunt’s house where he took refuge after the communal discord. Sources in the police said he is a history-sheeter.

Published: 28th April 2022 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Crime branch personnel traced the accused by tracking the location of his cellphone (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a pre-dawn swoop on Thursday, a Delhi police team raided a house in Tamluk, East Midnapore, and arrested Mohammad Farhid alias Neetu, a key accused in the communal riots in Delhi’s Jahangipuri area on Hanuman Jayanti. Crime branch personnel traced the accused by tracking the location of his cellphone.

Farid was hiding at his aunt’s house where he took refuge after the communal discord. He was produced in a Tamluk court and remanded to transit remand. The Delhi police team left Kolkata in a flight on Thursday evening.

Sources in the police said Farid is a history-sheeter and had been booked in six cases which include robbery, snatching and burglary.

Shortly after the incident, Farid managed to give police the slip. "He took a train and reached Howrah railway station. From there, he took a bus to reach Tamluk," said a police officer adding, "The mistake he did was he continued switching on and switching off his cellphone frequently during the course of his journey. Since we placed his cellphone number under the scanner, we could track his movement whenever he switched on his handset."

The police carried out raids at several places in west Uttar Pradesh and Farid had a narrow escape on several occasions, said the police.

Farid’s arrest comes hours after two more accused Jaffar and Babuddin were arrested. "While examining footage of multiple CCTV cameras, Jaffar was seen roaming around with the unruly crowd with a sword during the violence. Babuddin was found instigating the crowd," said another police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jahangirpuri Delhi Delhi riot
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp