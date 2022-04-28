Internet upgrade from 2G to 4G approved in Left extremism areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure better internet and data services in areas troubled by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved upgradation of 2G mobile sites to 4G at an estimated cost of Rs 1,884.59 crore.

The cabinet approved a Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project for upgrading 2G mobile services to 4G at security sites in these areas. The project envisages upgrading 2,343 sites. This will ensure better internet and data services in these areas.

“It shall also fulfill communication needs of the security personnel deployed in these areas. The proposal is in line with the goal of providing mobile connectivity in rural areas. In addition, delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine and tele-education through mobile broadband shall become possible in these areas,” said the official statement.

However, BSNL will maintain the sites for another five years at its own cost. The work will be awarded to BSNL because these sites belong to BSNL. The cabinet also approved funding of operations and maintenance costs of LWE Phase-I 2G sites by BSNL for an extended period beyond the contractual period of five years at an estimated cost of Rs 541.80 crore. The extension will for up to 12 months from the date of approval by the cabinet or commissioning of 4G sites, whichever is earlier.

The government chose BSNL for this prestigious project to upgrade indigenous 4G telecom equipment to achieve self-reliance in the telecom gear segment to fulfill domestic market needs, apart from exporting to other markets. This 4G equipment will be deployed in this project also.