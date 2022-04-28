STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaish threatens to kill Mann, blow up Punjab installations

Punjab’s Special Director General of Police (Railways) Sanjeev Kalra acknowledged the two letters were received by the railway authorities.

Published: 28th April 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has allegedly threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and has warned to blow up railway stations, religious places and vital installations in the state, police sources said. 

The alleged threats came in two letters delivered to the railway authorities on Wednesday at different places. Police sources said the letters are written in rough handwriting and were delivered at Sultanpur Lodhi and Ferozepur railway stations. 

The JeM letters warned that on May 21-23, they would blow up railway stations at Sultanpur Lodhi, Lohian Khas, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Ferozepur. The targeted areas also included religious places such as Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, Hanuman Mandir and Devi Talab Mandir at Jalandhar and other places. The letters also threatened to target Chief Minister Mann besides SAD leaders to avenge the “killing of terrorists.”

Punjab’s Special Director General of Police (Railways) Sanjeev Kalra acknowledged the two letters were received by the railway authorities. “We are investigating and are in process of registering a case. Last year too such threats were made,” said Kalra. Sources said the railway authorities have handed these letters to the Government Railway Police. 

Railway station on the list
