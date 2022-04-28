STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Left opposes LIC IPO, alleges 'scam', 'sell off'

The "sell-offs" are bound to affect the sovereignty and economic independence of country which in contrast will benefit the corporates, both domestic and foreign, CPI general secretary D Raja said.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

CPI General Secretary D Raja

CPI General Secretary D Raja (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Left parties on Thursday attacked the government over its move to float the LIC IPO alleging that it was a "scam" and a "sell-off".

The CPI in a statement said it was a part of the "privatisation spree" of the government.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said it was a "matter of regret" that the BJP-led NDA government is selling off all national assets through monetisation policy and privatisation of public sector units. He said it was a "tragedy" that those long-term assets are being sold to collect revenue to meet the current expenditure.

Raja said the move was also the failure of the government to secure enough finances through either retaining the earlier higher corporate taxes or hiking them further, if necessary, to offset the heavy losses caused by "rightist US-model economic policies".

The "sell-offs" are bound to affect the sovereignty and economic independence of country which in contrast will benefit the corporates, both domestic and foreign, he said.

"Continuing with retrograde right-wing measures, the Modi government has announced that its share capital in the country's flagship financial institution, LIC will be sold off. With such sale, 22 crore of LIC's shares are being given in private hands which will fetch about Rs 20,000 crore of revenue to the central government. The move is totally a retrograde one, which is against the national interests and against the interest of LIC's policy holders. The Party calls upon the government to immediately halt its privatisation spree as well as sell-off of its national assets," Raja said.

CPI-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury called the move a "Scam of gigantic proportions", and a "mega plunder of people's resources".

"LIC has been the biggest contributor funding the development of India's infrastructure. Since 1956 it contributed ? 35L Cr. Now these funds would be placed at the disposal of predatory foreign fund managers who seek private profit maximisation in stock markets of the world. In the interest of India and our people all these questions concerning LIC IPO must be answered. The procedures adopted smack of a scam of gigantic proportions. Scrap this IPO," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC Left parties IPO LIC IPO CPI
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp