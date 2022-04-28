STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left parties stage protest, say anti-encroachment drives in Delhi creating environment of hate

Nearly 100 people belonging to the CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding Centre to put a stop to such activities.

Published: 28th April 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left parties staged a protest here on Thursday against the Delhi civic bodies' anti-encroachment drives, alleging that the ruling BJP and the RSS are pursuing "destructive bulldozer politics" and creating an environment of hate in the name of removing illegal constructions.

Nearly 100 people belonging to the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding the Centre to put a stop to such activities.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, party leader Brinda Karat and CPI-ML politburo member Kavita Krishnan were present in the demonstration.

"The BJP and the RSS are creating an environment of hate in the name of removing encroachments in Delhi. We have seen this happening in Jahangirpuri and now they are planning to conduct similar activities at other locations in the national capital too. We are demanding the government to end such practices," CPI-ML Delhi secretary Ravi Rai said.

The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday cracked down on encroachers in all its four zones and removed temporary structures and illegal hoardings, and impounded vehicles, freeing a nearly five km road stretch, officials said.

The move came after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to mayors of South Delhi and East Delhi corporations on April 20, seeking removal of encroachments by "Rohingya, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements" in their areas.

Last week, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, had drawn widespread criticism.

The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the demolition drive there.

