STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow Diary

Taking advantage of the situation, the VDA is working on the realignment of the project due to underground pipelines and other assets.

Published: 28th April 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Realignment works on as ropeway delayed
The much hyped ropeway project of Varanasi to decongest the holy city’s traffic system has failed to take off. No developer has taken part in the bidding process despite the dates being repeatedly extended by Varanasi Development Authority (VDA). Taking advantage of the situation, the VDA is working on the realignment of the project due to underground pipelines and other assets. Shifting these pipelines and other underground assets for construction of pillars of the ropeway can be time-taking. Hence, it was decided to adopt a new alignment for which no such shifting is required. Once realised, the PM’s constituency would become the first city in the country to have a ropeway.

Leaders ask farmers to tread with caution 
With saffron-flavoured winds blowing in UP, the tone and tenor of farmer leaders have also mellowed. They seem to be on correction course. BKU chief Naresh Tikait has appealed to the UP government, led by Yogi Adityanath, not to be vindictive. He has also cautioned his cadre against wasting time by sitting on dharnas. He has asked them to sit with authorities instead to get problems resolved rather than jamming roads on trivial issues. Ready to relinquish the path of clash, farmer leader seems to have made peace with BJP’s surge in recently concluded polls in four states and now wants to adopt the path of dialogue and understanding.

Yogi acts tough on ministers involving kin in works
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has put forth strict guidelines for the state’s ministers and bureaucrats. Besides submitting details of their assets within three months, ministers have specifically been asked not to involve any of their family members in government works. Insiders say that while this move will dissuade the practice of keeping one’s kin as officer on special duty in addition to the secretariat staff all the ministers are entitled to, the decision is especially targeted at two ministers. The son of one of them had not started sitting in the official meetings called by his father. The son of the other takes active interest in running his mother’s ministry.

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp