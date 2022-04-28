Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Realignment works on as ropeway delayed

The much hyped ropeway project of Varanasi to decongest the holy city’s traffic system has failed to take off. No developer has taken part in the bidding process despite the dates being repeatedly extended by Varanasi Development Authority (VDA). Taking advantage of the situation, the VDA is working on the realignment of the project due to underground pipelines and other assets. Shifting these pipelines and other underground assets for construction of pillars of the ropeway can be time-taking. Hence, it was decided to adopt a new alignment for which no such shifting is required. Once realised, the PM’s constituency would become the first city in the country to have a ropeway.

Leaders ask farmers to tread with caution

With saffron-flavoured winds blowing in UP, the tone and tenor of farmer leaders have also mellowed. They seem to be on correction course. BKU chief Naresh Tikait has appealed to the UP government, led by Yogi Adityanath, not to be vindictive. He has also cautioned his cadre against wasting time by sitting on dharnas. He has asked them to sit with authorities instead to get problems resolved rather than jamming roads on trivial issues. Ready to relinquish the path of clash, farmer leader seems to have made peace with BJP’s surge in recently concluded polls in four states and now wants to adopt the path of dialogue and understanding.

Yogi acts tough on ministers involving kin in works

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has put forth strict guidelines for the state’s ministers and bureaucrats. Besides submitting details of their assets within three months, ministers have specifically been asked not to involve any of their family members in government works. Insiders say that while this move will dissuade the practice of keeping one’s kin as officer on special duty in addition to the secretariat staff all the ministers are entitled to, the decision is especially targeted at two ministers. The son of one of them had not started sitting in the official meetings called by his father. The son of the other takes active interest in running his mother’s ministry.

