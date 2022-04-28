STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navy chief calls for cooperative approach

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, which is a conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Published: 28th April 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Navy’s Chief of Staff on Wednesday described the situation in the region as ‘contested’ which has made things challenging. “We are in a contested present and looking at an uncertain future,” said Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, which is a conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. “It is impossible for any one country to ensure maritime security. Therefore, there is a need for co-operation, collaboration, interaction and interoperability so that collectively we can ensure peace for the benefit of our region.” 

He added that to enhance maritime security, countries must respond. “It helps in developing trust, information exchange, good practices and domain awareness.” Speaking at the conference, Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander of the US Pacific Command, mentioned the Russia-Ukraine conflict and added that Chinese comments have amplified concerns.

“We are all concerned with what we watched in Ukraine. We watched unprovoked action to generate a war. This is a very concerning time from the lens of global security. It’s amplified by the comments by the People’s Republic of China with regard to no limits between those two nations. That gives me great concern.”

Speaking on the war, Admiral Hari Kumar said Ukraine was doing better at the tactical level. “Superiority of weapons will always be there. We need to find ways and means of exploiting them to the best effect possible. That is what Ukraine is doing,” he said.

Later, Admiral Hari Kumar met Admiral Aquilino. Indian Navy in a statement said, “Defence cooperation has been a critical element of Indo-US relations. Towards ensuring free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, both the Admirals discussed avenues to further enhance the existing cooperation between two Navies through capability enhancement and co-operative engagements.”

Talking about Indo-Pacific, Admiral Aquilino said that the US along with its allies and partners is working for a conflict free Indo-Pacific region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp