Removal of loudspeakers a tactic to divert attention from real issues in UP: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Even as loudspeakers were being removed from places of worship across the state in compliance with the UP government's order, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe calling it a tactic to divert attention from real issues.

Notably, the state's law enforcement authorities have removed around 11,000 illegal loudspeakers from places of worship and have reduced the volume of around 35,000 sound amplifiers across the state so far in compliance with the UP government order released recently.

According to the ADG (law and order), a drive was on to remove illegal loudspeakers mounted on places of worship and reducing the sound of sound amplifiers keeping the guidelines of the court in mind.

Moreover, the UP government's action in this connection has drawn praise from Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thakre on Thursday.

Akhilesh, with more than a hint of sarcasm, however said that while the state government had been boasting about the removal of loudspeakers from places of worship, it should also spell out the number of jobs created so far.

While participating in a programme at village Nagla Moti in his assembly constituency of Karhal, the SP chief said that the removal of loudspeakers from places of worship was a way to digress from real issues.

"People are suffering from joblessness, procurement of wheat from farmers is not taking place and prices rise are the issues affecting the people of the state and the government is silent on them," he said while talking to mediapersons.

"While the law enforcement authorities are busy removing loudspeakers, crime graph is rising in the state. If the cops will be involved in removing loudspeakers, when will they enforce law and order. No one is getting employment in the state. Job opportunities are ending and trade is dying,” said the SP chief.