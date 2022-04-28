STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Removal of loudspeakers a tactic to divert attention from real issues in UP: Akhilesh

Notably, the state's law enforcement authorities have removed around 11,000 illegal loudspeakers from places of worship.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Even as loudspeakers were being removed from places of worship across the state in compliance with the UP government's order, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe calling it a tactic to divert attention from real issues.

Notably, the state's law enforcement authorities have removed around 11,000 illegal loudspeakers from places of worship and have reduced the volume of around 35,000 sound amplifiers across the state so far in compliance with the UP government order released recently.

According to the ADG (law and order), a drive was on to remove illegal loudspeakers mounted on places of worship and reducing the sound of sound amplifiers keeping the guidelines of the court in mind.

Moreover, the UP government's action in this connection has drawn praise from Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thakre on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Jhansi sets an example of harmony as loudspeakers from biggest temple, mosque removed

Akhilesh, with more than a hint of sarcasm, however said that while the state government had been boasting about the removal of loudspeakers from places of worship, it should also spell out the number of jobs created so far.

While participating in a programme at village Nagla Moti in his assembly constituency of Karhal, the SP chief said that the removal of loudspeakers from places of worship was a way to digress from real issues.

"People are suffering from joblessness, procurement of wheat from farmers is not taking place and prices rise are the issues affecting the people of the state and the government is silent on them," he said while talking to mediapersons.

"While the law enforcement authorities are busy removing loudspeakers, crime graph is rising in the state. If the cops will be involved in removing loudspeakers, when will they enforce law and order. No one is getting employment in the state. Job opportunities are ending and trade is dying,” said the SP chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Loudspeakers UP Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp