STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Spurt in violence in India part of larger BJP conspiracy, alleges Yechury

"The ruling party is inciting this violence and hatred. There is a great conspiracy behind this," Yechury charged.

Published: 28th April 2022 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The general secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Sitaram Yechury on Thursday alleged that communal tactics are being employed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divert people's attention from the failure of the Central government in multiple spheres including combating rising prices and unemployment.

Referring to the spate of communal incidents across states, he said that these incidents are part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the Government to destroy the social fabric and constitutional arrangement in India.

"The ruling party is inciting this violence and hatred. There is a great conspiracy behind this; conspiracy against humanity and the constitution. Attempts are being made to destroy the constitution. We haven't seen such barbarism in the last 75 years since independence and beyond. Eid and Ramnavmi were celebrated together but this kind of violence, hatred and bloodshed never existed before. It is being executed in a planned manner, which has the backing of the ruling party and the Government," said Yechury.

EDITORIAL | Selective demolitions bring no glory to the nation

He was speaking at a protest jointly organised by the Left parties -- CPI (M), CPI, CPI (Marxist–Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) -- at Jantar Mantar against the 'targeted' demolition drive in Jahangirpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) after communal clashes during the Hanuman Jyanti procession.

The Left parties alleged that the demolition drive was part and parcel of the nefarious design to create communal tension in the area. Hundreds of people participated in the protest.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat and CPI-ML's politburo member Kavita Krishnan were also present during the protest.

Yechury said that this (protest) is the beginning. Left parties would hold demonstrations across the country against divisive fascist politics.

The CPI (M) leader further stated that the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the violation of laws is surprising.

"PM doesn't say a word. The character of the country is being altered. Condemning the violence is one thing but it has to be stopped; prevention is necessary," said Yechury.

He also criticized the Government for the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices. Yechury said that instead of asking the governments of non-BJP governed states, the Central government should scrap central excise duties on petroleum products to control their prices.  

ALSO READ | 'Centre devoured Rs 26 lakh crore from fuel prices but they blame states': Stalin, PTR hit back

"The BJP and RSS are creating an environment of hate in the name of removing encroachments in Delhi. We have seen this happening in Jahangirpuri and now they are planning to conduct such activities at other locations in Delhi. We are demanding the government to end such practices," said the secretary of CPI (ML) Delhi Ravi Rai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Communal violence Jahangirpuri demolition Ram Navami violence
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp