Spurt in violence in India part of larger BJP conspiracy, alleges Yechury

NEW DELHI: The general secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Sitaram Yechury on Thursday alleged that communal tactics are being employed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divert people's attention from the failure of the Central government in multiple spheres including combating rising prices and unemployment.

Referring to the spate of communal incidents across states, he said that these incidents are part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the Government to destroy the social fabric and constitutional arrangement in India.

"The ruling party is inciting this violence and hatred. There is a great conspiracy behind this; conspiracy against humanity and the constitution. Attempts are being made to destroy the constitution. We haven't seen such barbarism in the last 75 years since independence and beyond. Eid and Ramnavmi were celebrated together but this kind of violence, hatred and bloodshed never existed before. It is being executed in a planned manner, which has the backing of the ruling party and the Government," said Yechury.

He was speaking at a protest jointly organised by the Left parties -- CPI (M), CPI, CPI (Marxist–Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) -- at Jantar Mantar against the 'targeted' demolition drive in Jahangirpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) after communal clashes during the Hanuman Jyanti procession.

The Left parties alleged that the demolition drive was part and parcel of the nefarious design to create communal tension in the area. Hundreds of people participated in the protest.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat and CPI-ML's politburo member Kavita Krishnan were also present during the protest.

Yechury said that this (protest) is the beginning. Left parties would hold demonstrations across the country against divisive fascist politics.

The CPI (M) leader further stated that the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the violation of laws is surprising.

"PM doesn't say a word. The character of the country is being altered. Condemning the violence is one thing but it has to be stopped; prevention is necessary," said Yechury.

He also criticized the Government for the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices. Yechury said that instead of asking the governments of non-BJP governed states, the Central government should scrap central excise duties on petroleum products to control their prices.

"The BJP and RSS are creating an environment of hate in the name of removing encroachments in Delhi. We have seen this happening in Jahangirpuri and now they are planning to conduct such activities at other locations in Delhi. We are demanding the government to end such practices," said the secretary of CPI (ML) Delhi Ravi Rai.