Trouble brews for Congress in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: While there is a buzz about the change of guard in Rajasthan following Sachin Pilot's recent meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, trouble is brewing in party ruled Chhattisgarh with state cabinet minister TS Singh Deo pressing for a quick decision on his elevation as state CM and emphasising how indecisiveness could harm the party.

Deo, who has been waiting for clarity from the top leadership on the rotational formula promised to him in 2018, was assured in August 2021 that the matter will be looked into later as changing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, an OBC, then could impact the party in the five-state assembly elections.

"He has been seeking clarity from top leadership on whether it will implement a rotational formula or not. But there has been no clarity. We have a good chance of winning back in Chhattisgarh but the matter should be addressed timely," said a senior Congress leader.

Another party leader from Chhattisgarh cited the caste equation playing against Deo’s elevation with less than two years left for elections.

"He comes from the upper caste and only 6-7 per cent of the total state population is from the upper/minority caste. The state has 32 percent tribal population and 45 per cent is OBC and Baghel comes from the OBC community. It clearly shows how the odds are stacked against him (Deo)," said the leader.

In the past few months, Deo has met top leadership on the issue. "He is silent but not sitting quiet and there are reminders from him that regularly come to state in-charge PL Punia and top leaders. The ball is in the court of the Congress president," said a senior party functionary.

Deo recently claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contacted him but he will not leave the Congress.

"AAP contacted me. I am openly saying that I have not met AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. I am in Congress and will continue to remain in Congress. I will not join the BJP because of ideological differences… Five generations of my family have been in Congress. I am not leaving the party. It is difficult for me to even think beyond Congress," he said.