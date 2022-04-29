STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam man arrested in dacoity case shot at while trying to escape: Police

A man, arrested in a case of dacoity in Assam, was seriously injured in firing by police when he allegedly attempted to escape from their custody.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A man, arrested in a case of dacoity in Assam's Cachar district, was seriously injured in firing by police when he allegedly attempted to escape from their custody, officials said on Friday.

The man was arrested on Thursday, they said.

When he was being taken to Rangirkhari area of Silchar town for investigation, he allegedly attempted to escape, police said.

He was admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment, they said.

Two motorcycles were seized from his possession, they added.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old CRPF personnel allegedly shot himself in the paramilitary force's Kashipur camp in the district, officials said.

He received bullet wounds on his shoulder and was admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment, they said.

It is yet to be ascertained why the CRPF personnel, a native of Haryana, shot himself, officials said.

