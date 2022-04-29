STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam teacher arrested for molesting Class 9 student

A high school teacher was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly molesting a class 9 student, police said on Friday.

Published: 29th April 2022

Harassment

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: A high school teacher was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly molesting a class 9 student, police said on Friday.

The father of the girl had filed a complaint in the Hailakandi Sadar police station on Thursday evening after the girl alleged that the teacher molested her.

Locals gathered at the teacher's house and handed him over to the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, police said.

The teacher, who also gave private tuitions, is a resident of Ratabari in Karimganj district and lived in a rented accommodation in Hailakandi as he was posted at a high school here.

