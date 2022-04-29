STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ban on Ramzan prayers in Srinagar mosque draws flak

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia denounced the government decision, saying it amounted to interference in the religious matters of the people.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:41 AM

Eid al-Adha, Bakrid

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Authorities in Kashmir UT have disallowed ‘Shab-e-Qadr’ (nightlong prayers) and ‘Jumat-ul-Vida’ (last Friday of Ramzan) congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, drawing criticism from mainstream parties and religious groups.

A spokesman for Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which runs the affairs of the shrine, said police and administration officials headed by a magistrate visited the premises on Wednesday evening and conveyed to the Auqaf members that authorities had decided not to allow Jumat-ul-Vida prayers as well Shab-e-Qadr (27th night of Ramzan) prayers at Jamia Masjid. Muslims offered nightlong prayers in mosques and shrines on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia denounced the government decision, saying it amounted to interference in the religious matters of the people. “The government says the situation is normal in Kashmir. Then why have they disallowed these prayers in Jamia Masjid?” asked former CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.  The Gupkar Alliance termed the decision as deporable and unacceptable and urged the government to reconsider it.

Comments

