BJP minister mocks Haryana Congress after Kumari Selja removed as state unit chief

Claiming that there is a huge difference between the words and the deeds of the Congress, Home Minister Anil Vij used the congress's 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakthi Hoon' after Selja was replaced as chief.

Published: 29th April 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kumari Selja

Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij used the Congress's "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" slogan on Friday to take a dig at the opposition party after Kumari Selja was replaced as its state unit chief.

Claiming that there is a huge difference between the words and the deeds of the Congress, Vij, in a tweet, said, "The Congress, which had raised the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' in Uttar Pradesh, could not tolerate Kumari Selja in Haryana and removed her from her post in an indifferent manner."

"This is the real face of the Congress that shows how women are respected in that party," he added.

The Congress revamped its Haryana unit on Wednesday, appointing former legislator and Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as its chief, replacing Selja.

The party also appointed four working presidents -- Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta -- to its Haryana unit.

Selja, a former Union minister, was appointed as the Haryana Congress president weeks before the state Assembly polls in 2019.

