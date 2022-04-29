STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay High Court permits two convicts on death row to pursue studies while in prison

The Maharashtra government moved HC for confirmation of the death sentence, while Shinde and Bhailume moved HC challenging their conviction.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court permitted two convicts sentenced to death in 2017 for raping and killing a minor girl to pursue their studies through open university while in prison.

In an order passed on April 18, a bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak said the convicts' desire to pursue education was "welcome" and directed Yerwada prison authorities, where the convicts are lodged, to "adopt a humanitarian approach," and "extend necessary assistance" to help them pursue their studies.

Convicts Jitendra Shinde and Nitin Bhailume were sentenced to death by a trial court in November 2017 for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2016 in Kopardi in the state's Ahmednagar district.

The Maharashtra government moved HC for confirmation of the death sentence, while Shinde and Bhailume moved HC challenging their conviction.

Both matters are pending in HC.

In 2019, the duo filed a plea in HC seeking that they be permitted to study while in prison.

On April 18 this year, Maharashtra government counsel Sangeeta Shinde told HC that once the admission process at the Yashwanrao Chavan Open University Divisional Centre, Pune, began for academic year 2022-23, the two petitioners will be granted admission.

The bench then directed Yerawada Central Jail authorities to take appropriate steps to get the two convicts admitted in the courses of their choice.

"We further observe that as the petitioners have expressed their desire to pursue academic course in Open University, such desire be treated as welcome steps, and the prison authorities to extend all necessary assistance by adopting humanitarian approach to the desire of the petitioners," HC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay HC Bombay High Court
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp