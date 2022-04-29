Bride shot dead during wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

By PTI

MATHURA: A 20-year-old woman was shot dead during her wedding ceremony in Mubarakpur village here allegedly as a fallout of a love affair, police said on Friday.

Three people misbehaved and had an altercation with the bridegroom after the 'varmala' ceremony late on Thursday night, and later shot dead Kajal, the bride, at the marriage venue, police said.

SP rural Shrish Chandra said an FIR has been filed against two brothers, Anish and Kapil, and a third man named Sanju of the same village.

Three teams have been formed to nab them, he said.

The body of the woman is being sent for a post mortem examination.

She was getting married to one Veer Pal of Noida, police said.