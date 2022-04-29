STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre looking at options following delay in delivery of Vande Bharat train parts from Ukraine

India procures the wheels and some other components of the Vande Bharat trains from Ukraine.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said there have been some delays in the delivery of certain components of Vande Bharat trains by the manufacturer in Ukraine.

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said options are being looked at to ensure the delivery takes place.

"Ukraine manufactures some components. There has been an impact on the delivery schedule. We are looking at options so that delivery takes place on time," he said at a media briefing.

He was asked whether the ongoing conflict in Ukraine delayed the supply.

"The Railway ministry has the details. But we are coordinating to ensure that we receive the components as soon as possible," Bagchi said.

India's import orders to a Ukrainian firm for thousands of wheelsets for Vande Bharat trains were been hit by the war.

Ukraine, which is one of the world's largest suppliers of such wheels, has virtually stopped new production with most staffers joining the war effort after Russia launched a military offensive on February 24.

The railways' plan of launching dozens of new Vande Bharat train this year ran into troubles as the entire order given to the Ukraine-based firm -- 36,000 wheels at a cost of $16 million -- looked undeliverable.

