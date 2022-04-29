STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress appoints five new vice presidents in its Punjab unit

The Congress on Friday appointed five new vice presidents, a treasurer and a general secretary in the Punjab unit of the party.

Published: 29th April 2022

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday appointed five new vice presidents, a treasurer and a general secretary in the Punjab unit of the party.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of treasurer, vice presidents and general secretary of Punab Pradesh Congress Committee," an official statement from the party said.

While Amit Vij was appointed as the treasurer of the PPCC, Aruna Chaudhary, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon, Pargat Singh, Sunder Sham Arora have been made as vice presidents.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu has been appointed as general secretary of the party's Punjab unit.

Amrinder Singh Warring was appointed as the new president of the Punjab Congress recently, after the party revamped its state unit following its drubbing in the recent assembly elections.

