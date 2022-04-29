STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

“We should go by evidence and not create panic. We should not jump to a conclusion or make inferences if cases are rising,”

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India has identified very few recombinant variants of the Covid-19 virus and there is no evidence yet that the Omicron XE recombination of BA.1 and BA.2, which is said to be 10 times more transmissible, is behind the spike in cases in the past fortnight.

“Recombinants are being identified, but that does not mean that recombination is leading to a spike,” said Dr Samiran Panda, the head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases division at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We should go by evidence and not create panic. We should not jump to a conclusion or make inferences if cases are rising,” Panda told this daily when asked if INSACOG has discovered a few recombinant variants and could those be driving this present rise in cases in India, especially in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Kerala.

Though there have been claims of a few cases of XE in India — first from Mumbai, followed by one in Gujarat and a third in Kerala — the Union health ministry is yet to confirm them. When cases started increasing in Delhi-NCR, mostly affecting schoolchildren, genomic sequencing found eight variants of Omicron, including BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1. These two are closely related to BA.2, a version which has propelled surges across Europe and US.

Covid-19 genomic sequencing consortium INSACOG, in a bulletin released after three months, said, “Based on genome sequencing analysis, very few recombinant variants have been discovered in India.” It, however, did not specify which recombinant had been discovered.

“So far, none showed increased transmission (locally or otherwise). Nor are they associated with severe disease or hospitalisation. Incidents of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored,” it said. The bulletin said recombinant variants XD and XE are closely monitored worldwide.

Panda said the spike is reported from some districts and the infection is not severe. He added the best way is to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

