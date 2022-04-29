Eye on 2023 Tripura polls, TMC announces 132-member state committee

By PTI

AGARTALA: Eyeing the 2023 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress on Friday announced a 132-member state committee for its Tripura unit with former MLA Subal Bhowmik as the president.

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee has been named the in-charge of the party's Tripura unit.

The party also formed a six-member core committee, comprising MP Sushmita Dev, former MLA Asish Das, Bhriguram Reang, Asish Lal Singh, Mamon Khan and Bhowmik.

The state committee has eight vice presidents, five general secretaries and 14 secretaries.

The state committee, slated to hold its first meeting soon, will declare the district and block committees in due course of time, said Rajib Banerjee.

He said the TMC will contest the upcoming by-elections to the four assembly constituencies in the state.

"We are moving on our own to strengthen the organisation in the state and oust the autocratic government in Tripura," he claimed.

Criticising the BJP government, Banerjee alleged that democracy in Tripura was at stake.

"The people here are oppressed, neglected and deprived in the four years of BJP rule," he said.

"Today onwards, TMC will work for the welfare of the people of the state under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he said.