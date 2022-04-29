Farmer shot at, injured by two car-borne men: Punjab Police

By PTI

KAPURTHALA: Two car-borne assailants shot at and injured a farmer working in his fields in a village near here, police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was shot at in Khassan village under Bholath police station on Thursday night, they said.

Singh has been admitted to the local civil hospital and stated to be out of danger.

The victim suffered gunshot injuries with one bullet piercing through his hand and two other shots scraping past his other hand and legs.

The victim had a land dispute with his relatives and both parties have criminal cases lodged against each other, police said.

They said the two assailants visited the victim's fields in a car and demanded two kilograms of ladyfingers from him.

After getting the vegetable from the farmer, one of the assailants took out his revolver and fired three shots at him but Singh managed to save himself by placing his hand before the revolver, police said.

He had a providential escape as an administrative officer coming in his car on the route saw the revolver-brandishing assailant and switched on his vehicle's siren following which the assailants ran away, police said.

Police have registered a case of an attempt to murder and send their teams to arrest the assailants.