STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers protest near residence of Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh over electricity shortage

The farmers, who were protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, scuffled with police as they tried to break the barricades to reach Harbhajan Singh's house.

Published: 29th April 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Different farmer groups held a protest near the residence of Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh here on Friday against the alleged inadequate electricity supply to the farm sector.

There was heavy barricading around the minister's house in New Amritsar locality.

The farmers, who were protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, scuffled with police as they tried to break the barricades to reach Singh's house, police said.

No one was injured in the scuffle, they said.

Later, the protesters set up a makeshift stage near the minister's house and gave speeches against the government.

On Thursday, opposition parties in Punjab had hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government over "massive" power outages at many places in the state amid the scorching heat, accusing it of having failed to fulfil its promise of providing round-the-clock electricity to people.

Singh had earlier said that due to the rising temperature, the demand for electricity shot up by 40 per cent compared to the last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Farmers Punjab Punjab Farmers Protest Harbhajan Singh Punjab Electricity Issue
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp