Farmers protest near residence of Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh over electricity shortage

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Different farmer groups held a protest near the residence of Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh here on Friday against the alleged inadequate electricity supply to the farm sector.

There was heavy barricading around the minister's house in New Amritsar locality.

The farmers, who were protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, scuffled with police as they tried to break the barricades to reach Singh's house, police said.

No one was injured in the scuffle, they said.

Later, the protesters set up a makeshift stage near the minister's house and gave speeches against the government.

On Thursday, opposition parties in Punjab had hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government over "massive" power outages at many places in the state amid the scorching heat, accusing it of having failed to fulfil its promise of providing round-the-clock electricity to people.

Singh had earlier said that due to the rising temperature, the demand for electricity shot up by 40 per cent compared to the last year.