STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hindu Raksha Mahasabha general secretary, eight others from Himachal Pradesh join AAP

The AAP recently lost some of key functionaries of its state unit including its president as they switched over to the BJP.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo

AAP (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nine people from Himachal Pradesh, including a key Hindu Raksha Mahasabha functionary, three former armed forces personnel and two retired officers of the state administrative service, joined the AAP on Friday.

At least 1,000 people associated with these nine persons, who come from different walks of life, will join the party in Kangra district of the hill state on May 8, AAP in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said at a joint press conference with the newly-inducted members.

"They have joined the party as they were impressed by the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal. All of them are very active in society and doing a lot of work in their respective fields," he said.

"At least 1,000 people who are associated with them will join the party on May 8. We will organise an event in Kangra to formally induct them into the party," Jain added.

Former armed forces personnel who joined the party are Lt Col (retd) Manish Kumar, national president of Veteran India; Col (retd) Bachan Singh Rana, national coordinator and Himachal Pradesh in-charge of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha; Capt Baljeet Singh Dadhwal, founding member of the Former Soldier League.

Raj Kumar and Suresh Dhiman, who joined the AAP along with others are retired SDOs (sub divisional officers).

At present, Kumar is the president of the Kabirpanthi Sabha in Himachal Pradesh while Dhiman is the state president of Akhil Bharatiya Pragativadi Dhiman Brahman Mahasabha, AAP leader Jain said.

Others who joined the party are national general secretary of Hindu Raksha Mahasabha Rajesh Bhardwaj, Himachal Pradesh Ravidas Sabha spokesperson and former BSP leader Vijay Vidyarthi, former Congress leader and a businessman Santosh Kanodia and Rishi, a software engineer.

Since the AAP's stupendous victory in the Punjab assembly polls, several local leaders in Himachal Pradesh including those from the Congress and the BJP have joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party which is gearing up to contest the assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

The AAP, however, also recently lost some of key functionaries of its state unit including its president as they switched over to the BJP.

As the AAP is in process of "reorganising" its state unit following the defections to the BJP, it has kept its doors open for the like-minded leaders willing to join from other parties.

The AAP has kept up special focus on creating "new leadership" in the poll-bound state by inducting people from various walks of life as part of its cadre building and expansion plan in Himachal Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Raksha Mahasabha aap Himachal Pradesh
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp