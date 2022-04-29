Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court in second case, likely to be released on Saturday

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Friday granted bail by an Assam court in connection with the assault case.

“The district and sessions court, Barpeta granted bail to him on a PR bond of Rs 1,000 in connection with the second case,” the MLA’s legal counsel Angshuman Bora told The New Indian Express.

“He is likely to be released tomorrow (Saturday) as the formalities in the first case are to yet be completed after he was granted bail by the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kokrajhar,” Bora added.

Mevani was first arrested by the Assam police on April 20 from Gujarat based on an FIR lodged against him by Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP Executive Member in Assam’s autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council, for an alleged controversial tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Immediately after he was granted bail five days later on Monday by the CJM court, Kokrajhar, the Barpeta police had re-arrested him on the charges of assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman police officer on April 21 after he was brought to Assam.

According to the FIR lodged on the same night by the woman cop, the incident occurred while he was being taken to Kokrajhar by road from the Guwahati airport.

On April 27, the CJM court, Barpeta, had sent him to five-day police remand. The fresh application for bail was filed in the district and sessions court, Barpeta on Thursday but it reserved its order till Friday.