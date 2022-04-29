STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No law and order problem in Maharashtra, some elements making issue of non-issue: Dilip Walse Patil

Dilip Walse Patil said there was no law and order problem in the state and alleged some people were trying to portray there was one.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said there was no law and order problem in the state and alleged some people were trying to portray there was one.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Police Bhavan building for the city and rural police units in Nagpur, he said some anti-socials were trying to disturb peace in the state, and cited the untoward incidents and tension that engulfed Amravati and Malegaon areas in November last year during protests against violence in Tripura.

He said such elements were then blaming the state government over law and order, in the process trying to "make an issue out of a non-issue".

He asked police to ensure peace was maintained and said focus must also be on eradicating the drug menace.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said new buildings were being constructed for 87 police units in the state.

