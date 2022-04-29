STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Non-performers in Madhya Pradesh cabinet may face axe

Buzz about cabinet reshuffle in BJP-ruled state; a few Scindia loyalist ministers could be divested of key portfolios

Published: 29th April 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Amid senior BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh arriving in Delhi on Thursday to meet the party’s top brass, reportedly to discuss preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state, there is a strong buzz of imminent cabinet reshuffle or expansion in the central Indian state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief VD Sharma are among those who will meet top saffron party leaders in the national capital.

According to BJP sources who hold key positions in the state unit, a few non-performing ministers could be dropped from the cabinet while some other non-performers, particularly loyalists of Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, could be divested of some of the portfolios they have been holding for long. New faces, especially tribals, OBC and upper caste leaders, could be inducted as part of the BJP’s conscious efforts to reach out to every caste and section.

The non-performing ministers who might be dropped or divested of some crucial portfolios include tribal affairs minister Meena Singh, health and family welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary (one of the nine Scindia loyalists in the council of ministers), food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh and environment minister HS Dang (two of the 22 former Congress MLAs who had brought down the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in March 2020). Another Scindia loyalist minister Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda could also see his wings getting clipped.

Transport and revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput — another Scindia loyalist minister — could also lose one of his crucial portfolios. New faces likely to be inducted as ministers are Sulochana Rawat, a former tribal leader of the Congress who retained her seat on BJP ticket; Indore-II MLA Ramesh Mendola, who is considered close to Kailash Vijayvargiya; and a Brahmin or Thakur  from Vindhya region.

A section wary of Scindia loyalists’ dominance
As per informed sources, there has been growing discomfort among a section of BJP over the dominance of Scindia loyalist ministers in the 25-month-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan 4.0 government. Knowing well that the West MP/Malwa Nimar and Vindhya regions are of critical importance for the party’s prospects in the 2023 polls, the BJP could have in store something big for both these regions in the possible reshuffle

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp