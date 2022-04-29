STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani man arrested along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A 55-year-old Pakistani man was arrested along the Line of Control when he crossed into this side of the borderline in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 29th April 2022 04:17 PM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: A 55-year-old Pakistani man was arrested along the Line of Control when he crossed into this side of the borderline in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) arrested the man who was moving under suspicious circumstances in forward area in Turkundi area, they said.

A few Pakistani currency notes and an axe were found in his possession, officials said.

Later, he was handed over to Manjakote police station.

