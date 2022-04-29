STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parents shouldn't treat mobile phones as rewards for children: Goa IT Minister Rohan Khaunte

Parents should stop treating smartphones as rewards for their children, Goa IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday, while also calling for digital detoxification.

Published: 29th April 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

PANAJI: Parents should stop treating smartphones as rewards for their children, Goa IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday, while also calling for "digital detoxification".

Khaunte in a people's editorial published in a local English daily 'Oheraldo' also said that while parents assume that their children are studying online using their mobile phones, a majority of them in fact browse through social media and entertainment apps.

"We should stop treating smartphones as rewards for children. Let them know that it's just a gadget to tide over pandemic restrictions on regular schooling. Parents must take initiative to open up normal channels of communication, have mobile-free hours at home, stop mobile usage half an hour before sleeping, etc," Khaunte said.

"Children are becoming prone to physical ailments arising out of eye strain, poor posture and lack of physical activity. While most parents unwittingly believe that their children are studying, the truth is that majority of them are spending more and more time on social media sites, entertainment apps, etc."

He said, while calling internet and mobile addiction as "silent killers" of physical and social activities, while also calling for a healthy balance between "online learning and conventional learning".

Increasing reliance on digitisation, Khaunte said, was making children today, prone to feeling lonely and insecure, in wake of lack of personal interactions and reduced parental control.

"Their 24x7 digital life leads to sleep deprivation, low musculoskeletal health, reduced immunity, etc. The digital world is also causing attention deficit, lack of social skills, dietary issues, psychological issues, inability to handle relationships, and pressures of life," he said.

"This also results in short memory, dependence on Internet/Google for even basic information, exposure to unhealthy, unsolicited, and adverse content including pornography, etc. All this affects the healthy growth of our children as responsible citizens of the future," Khaunte added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Goa IT Minister Rohan Khaunte
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp